One of the biggest dance premises in Cork: Massive interest as Cubins hits market 

The iconic ‘nightclub formerly known as Cubins’ is up for sale, with a starting price of €3.7 million for the landmark city centre hospitality venue.

Agents ERA Downey McCarthy are working together with Casey & Kingston to manage the sale, and ERA Downey McCarthy Director, Sean McCarthy, said that there has already been significant interest in the property both from within Ireland and internationally.

The well-known nightclub on Hanover Street has gone by different names over the years, from Spiders to Cubins in decades gone by, to The Holy Cow in more recent years.

A file shot of Midnight Court at Cubins nightclub in 2002.

Having been closed since the pandemic struck, Mr McCarthy said that the property is still “ready to go” as a nightclub.

Spanning 25,000 sq ft over two floors, the premises is fully kitted out with multiple bars, dance floors, a stage, sound and lighting rigging, and smoking area with retractable roof.

Vintners and dancing licences are also still in place, so a buyer interested in maintaining the property as a nightclub could be “up and running very quickly”, said Mr McCarthy.

“It’s certainly one of the biggest dance premises [in Cork] and it’s been synonymous with that for years…

Handover on Hanover Street? Cubins premises on the left in this Google Streetview image

"It’s in a hub of activity, Washington Street really is the go to place for night entertainment, you’re close to UCC, you’re close to the city centre, you’re close to Reardens there on that patch… In terms of getting a ready to go premises like that in the city centre, they’re just not there,” he said.

He added that many people would have a fond memories of the venue, and would be hoping to see it return to its former glory as a nightclub.

“I’d be interested to see how many marriages came out of it being a nightclub.

"Probably marriages flourished and marriages failed there, but certainly people of my generation would have a fondness for that place,” he said.

Mr McCarthy highlighted that the property’s proximity to the proposed Event Centre on the former Beamish & Crawford Site also makes it a very strategic location for development.

“There’s a possibility that people will look at it as a development opportunity, and try to go up, since there’s height all around you.

"The key thing in terms of the location is its proximity to the new events centre - that is the big thing and that will draw interest especially,” he said.

He said that the property is already attracting interest from “far and wide”.

“We’ve had interest already from Dublin, which I would expect, and we’ve had international interest already as well … the inquiries came from far and wide,” he said, adding that they expect the final sale price will go beyond the €3.7 million AMV (advised minimum value).