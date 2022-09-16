Fri, 16 Sep, 2022 - 19:14

Cork university graduate living 'off-grid' in tent charged over producing hammer in incident

Garda Vincent McCarthy said the alleged incident occurred in the afternoon when a large number of people were present in the park, including children and they exited the park because of what was happening.
Garda Vincent McCarthy arrested Edward Kiely, 29, and charged him with engaging in threatening behaviour and producing a claw hammer capable of causing serious injury during an allegedly threatening incident.

A university graduate ‘living off-grid’ has been arrested and charged with producing a claw hammer during a threatening incident at Bishop Lucey Park in Cork City.

Garda Vincent McCarthy arrested Edward Kiely, 29, and charged him with engaging in threatening behaviour and producing a claw hammer capable of causing serious injury during an allegedly threatening incident.

Garda McCarthy alleged that the incident occurred on September 14 at Bishop Lucey Park, Cork, and he testified that the accused was shouting and in possession of a claw hammer. When charged with production of the hammer and engaging in threatening behaviour, Kiely made no reply.

Garda McCarthy said the alleged incident occurred in the afternoon when a large number of people were present in the park, including children and they exited the park because of what was happening.

“He was caught red-handed with the hammer in his hand. He was in an agitated state,” said Garda McCarthy.

In relation to the defendant’s circumstances, the guard said, “He is not on the books of the homeless charities. He said he has no fixed address, living in a tent and did not disclose any further.”

Eddie Burke solicitor said the defendant has no convictions of any kind and has no addictions. Mr Burke said the defendant did not want to disclose the location where he has his tent as he regards it as a safe location.

The solicitor said Edward Kiely had access to showers which he used every morning and had access to a college library which he also used during the day to read. He also gets some work gardening. Judge Colm Roberts said, “He seems to be managing. He is kind of off-grid but he cannot go around with a claw-hammer. The guards are there for your protection, not claw hammers.” Mr Burke said of the defendant, “He is an extremely interesting man.” Garda McCarthy said that the hammer had been confiscated.

Judge Roberts granted him bail to appear in Cork District Court on September 28 on conditions including that he would stay away from Bishop Lucey Park.

ESB 'making obscene amounts of money on the back of people’s hardship', says Cork TD

