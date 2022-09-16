Judge tells man to be more ‘pleasant’ after he shouted at gardaí

A man clenched his fists at gardaí and was verbally abusive and now the judge sentencing him said: “He needs to start being pleasant towards people.”

Gardaí were confronted by the drunken man who clenched his fists shouting: “I’ll say what I want – F*** you.”

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said at Cork District Court that the incident occurred on August 22, 2021, at Lower Oliver Plunkett St in Cork.

Kieran Quilligan, who is aged around 40, of Cork Simon Community, pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening behaviour and being drunk and a source of danger.

Sgt Davis said the accused man had four previous convictions for engaging in threatening behaviour and seven for being drunk and a danger.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said the accused did have those previous convictions but did not have a conviction for threatening behaviour for a long number of years.

Judge Colm Roberts said that if the defendant had a recent conviction of this kind before the latest case then he would be going into custody.

Mr Burke said of the accused, “He is on the cusp of getting an apartment with his partner through Simon.”

Judge Roberts said that on this occasion he would impose a six-week suspended sentence. Judge Roberts also ordered that the accused should come under the supervision of the probation service for a period of six months in relation to addiction, accommodation and training.

“If he gets a job he might be less troublesome,” the judge said. Concluding the case at Cork District Court the judge said, “He needs to start being pleasant towards people.”