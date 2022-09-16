Man caught stealing hair straighteners and candles had 108 previous convictions

A JAIL term of 11 months has been imposed on a man who was caught stealing hair straighteners.

Shane Murphy, 35, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to stealing a hair straightener from Mr Price on North Main Street, Cork, on January 20, and going back to the same store to steal another one the following day.

The accused had numerous previous theft convictions.

Solicitor Frank Buttimer said the thefts were committed in the context of significant addiction difficulties.

He said that the defendant was trying to access rehabilitation.

Judge Colm Roberts said that he had to impose this prison sentence against a background of so many previous theft convictions.

At a later court hearing at Cork District Court, the same defendant pleaded guilty to stealing six Yankee candles from the Dealz shop in Douglas Court shopping centre.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the defendant stole the items worth a total of €90.

The sergeant said the accused had 108 previous theft convictions.

Judge Roberts imposed another 11-month sentence to run concurrently with the earlier prison term.