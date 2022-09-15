Thu, 15 Sep, 2022 - 19:14

Ballincollig man fled from plain clothes garda he didn't recognise fearing he could be stabbed

Glen Chivers of 18 Innishmore Drive, Ballincollig, County Cork, was arrested outside the post office in Ballincollig on Thursday morning, September 15.

A young man who was wanted by gardaí for failing to turn up in court on drugs charges fled from a member of An Garda Síochána because he did not know who was approaching him and thought he could be stabbed.

Garda Gary Brennan objected to bail being granted to the young man.

He faces charges of having various drugs including cannabis, heroin and Delorazepam at locations including Bishop Lucey Park in Cork and areas around Innishmore in Ballincollig on dates from August 2020 to February 2022.

Garda Brennan testified that he approached the defendant and fled and had to be arrested following a chase.

Garda Brennan said the defendant knew him well and would have recognised him outside the post office.

Frank Buttimer solicitor said on the young man’s behalf, “He ran because he got a fright – not because he was afraid of being arrested.” Mr Buttimer said Garda Brennan was dressed casually and that Chivers did not know he was a garda.

“I just ran. I thought I could have been stabbed. How can I recognise someone wearing plainclothes?” Chivers asked.

Judge Colm Roberts said the answer to that question was, “By looking at his face.” Chivers said, “I didn’t see his face. I saw him running towards me.” The defendant said he wanted to go home and mind his mother and his brother.

Judge Roberts remanded him in custody until Cork District Court on September 19. “I totally accept he has responsibility. But if you have responsibilities you are going to have to be responsible.”

