Thu, 15 Sep, 2022 - 19:10

Indiscriminate violence has to stop judge tells defendant at Cork court

Judge Colm Roberts said: “Punching out and throwing his fists around is not acceptable. He could have dislocated a person’s jaw.
Indiscriminate violence has to stop judge tells defendant at Cork court

Alan Raymond failed to turn up in court for this case in July and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest for sentencing.

Liam Heylin

INDISCRIMINATE violence on the street has to stop, said a judge in the case of a man who was seen throwing punches in the direction of people on a street in Cork City.

Garda Eugene Fitzgibbon encountered 22-year-old Alan Raymond, of Aisling Lawn, Ballincollig, Cork, on Washington St on April 10, 2022.

“He was outside Lavish throwing punches at a number of males. He was roaring at people passing on the street,” Garda Fitzgibbon said at Cork District Court.

Alan Raymond failed to turn up in court for this case in July and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest for sentencing.

He appeared before Judge Colm Roberts for sentencing for this case of being threatening and being drunk and a danger at Washington St.

Judge Roberts said: “Punching out and throwing his fists around is not acceptable. He could have dislocated a person’s jaw.

“This violence and alcohol have to stop. He has had some warnings (from courts) already and he has not taken them. It has to have a consequence.”

The judge said he was considering imposing an 11-week sentence with nine weeks suspended.

Defence solicitor Frank Buttimer said while it was understood by the defendant that he was at risk of a custodial term, it could result in him losing his job.

Mr Buttimer said: “That would knock him right back. I am pressing for a non-custodial sentence.”

After listening to the defence submission, the judge said he would suspend all of the 11 weeks, commenting, “I am taking a risk.

“He really, really better not be before me again. If he is, all of the velvet words will not work.”

The judge said Raymond would need to address his anger issues. “Why is he striking out with his fists? It appears he is angry with everyone, which is a dangerous way to be.”

More in this section

Purchase of property for mental health services in Midleton 'imminent' Purchase of property for mental health services in Midleton 'imminent'
Ballincollig man fled from plain clothes garda he didn't recognise fearing he could be stabbed Ballincollig man fled from plain clothes garda he didn't recognise fearing he could be stabbed
Fianna Fail Party think in-in Mullingar Taoiseach says he is open to seeing Bertie Ahern return to party
#courtscork courtcourts
<p>Sean Tyrrell with his dad Brendan in a Garda jeep after becoming an Honorary Garda following a very special driveby by members of the Gardai, Fire Brigade, Civil Defence and National Ambulance Service in 2021. Pic: Larry Cummins</p>

Cork boy who was laid to rest in honorary Garda uniform to be celebrated by Little Blue Heroes fundraiser

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Are you the best punter in Ireland? Qualify for the €50,000 Tote Betting Tournament Final Are you the best punter in Ireland? Qualify for the €50,000 Tote Betting Tournament Final
Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect
Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more