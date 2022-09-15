Northside BusConnects public forum brought forward to Friday 

A community forum to discuss the proposed BusConnects routes on parts of the northside of Cork City has been brought forward to Friday.

The meeting on the National Transport Authority’s Sustainable Transport Corridors (STCs) for BusConnects had been scheduled for next week, but will now take place in Terence MacSwiney Community College in Hollyhill at 6.30pm.

The two routes being discussed at the meeting are the Hollyhill-to-city route and the Sunday’s Well route.

Anyone wishing to attend the forum is asked to register at busconnects.ie.

Fianna Fáil councillor Tony Fitzgerald said he was hopeful that as many people as possible would attend the meeting.

“I would encourage people to register, come up and meet the people from the National Transport Authority, the NTA, and see what is being proposed for Hollyhill and Sunday’s Well under BusConnects,” Mr Fitzgerald said.

“It’s very important that people engage, learn the facts, and have their say, and be listened to.”

The forum is among the last of five that have taken place in Cork City in recent days to discuss the plans.

The aim is to create two-way communications with local communities groups, allowing information and feedback to be relayed clearly and accurately.

The final community forum, which will discuss the plans for the project on the routes from Togher to the city, the Airport Road to the city, and the Kinsale Road to Douglas will take place at Nemo Rangers GAA Club from 6.30pm to 8pm on Monday.