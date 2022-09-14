Suspended sentence for woman (27) who racially abused taxi driver in Cork city

A taxi-driver was racially abused as a “Paki” and a “black bastard” by a drunken woman who had an issue with the fare being charged.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said at Cork District Court that the two friends of the accused woman had no issue paying the fare and leaving the area without causing any problem but that 27-year-old Shannon Frayne of Dunmore Gardens, Knocknaheeny, Cork, engaged in the abusive behaviour.

Sgt. Gearóid Davis said the incident occurred after 10 p.m. on June 4 on Bakers Road, Gurranabraher, Cork.

Shannon Frayne and two friends were getting out of a taxi and the defendant had some issue with the taxi driver.

“Her friends were happy to pay the fare. She wasn’t. She called him a Paki and said, ‘You black bastard’,” Sgt. Davis said.

Judge Colm Roberts remarked, “A racial insult. That is more aggravating.”

Shane Collins-Daly, defence solicitor, said, “She has written a letter of apology.”

Judge Roberts asked, “Is she doing anything about her temper? Her temper will get her into prison.” Mr Collins-Daly said, “She has given up alcohol.”

The judge said, “Good idea.”

The solicitor said the 27-year-old was deeply ashamed and remorseful about her words on the night. Mr Davis advised her that the nature of the words was a serious aggravating factor. Mr Collins-Daly said the defendant had difficulties with her mental health.

Judge Roberts said in relation to the fact that the defendant has a baby that this was a wonderful time of her life that she should be enjoying rather than getting into these sorts of difficulties.

The judge imposed a one-month suspended jail term for her insulting behaviour and took the drunkenness into consideration.

Judge Roberts said, “The racial slur makes it a very serious matter.”