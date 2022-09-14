Wed, 14 Sep, 2022 - 19:33

Cork woman (43) served with book of evidence on charges of making false complaints to Cork gardaí

Sergeant Gearóid Davis confirmed at Cork District Court that the book of evidence had been served in the case against Sonya Egan of The Lawn, Lios Cara, Killeens, County Cork.
Sonya Egan is charged with eight counts of making false statements and six counts of making false reports against the six men and three women on various dates between 2016 and 2021.

A book of evidence was served in the case against a 43-year-old woman on 14 charges following a garda investigation into false complaints being made against people in Cork city over a five-year period.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the book was served on him and he had received on behalf of the accused.

Judge Colm Roberts said the accused would have to appear at Cork District Court on September 16 before being sent forward for trial at the sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing on October 24. Friday’s court appearance is required in respect of a technical issue related to bail.

The book of evidence contains 14 charges in relation to the nine complainants.

The alleged false statements were made at the Bridewell Garda Stations in Dublin and Cork and at Mayfield, Watercourse Road, and Anglesea Street Garda Stations all in Cork.

Bail conditions require that the defendant has no contact directly or indirectly with any of the nine complainants who were named in the 14 offences with which she had been charged.

The conditions also included that she stays off all social media and makes no public mention of any of the nine complainants.

