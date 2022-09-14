Wed, 14 Sep, 2022 - 19:24

Man receives fine and suspended sentence for insulting garda in Cork housing estate

Liam Doyle of Greenhills Court, South Douglas Road, was put on trial on the charges of being drunk and a danger and engaging in insulting or abusive words or behaviour
Man receives fine and suspended sentence for insulting garda in Cork housing estate

Garda Anne O’Donovan gave evidence in relation to the disputed incident on the road at Greenhills Court stating that she found him to be unsteady on his feet and engaging in abusive behaviour.

Liam Heylin

A young man who was on his way to a friend’s house for a game of poker at one o’clock in the morning denied insulting a garda calling him a “baldy, squinty c***.”

Liam Doyle of Greenhills Court, South Douglas Road, was put on trial on the charges of being drunk and a danger and engaging in insulting or abusive words or behaviour.

Garda Anne O’Donovan gave evidence in relation to the disputed incident on the road at Greenhills Court stating that she found him to be unsteady on his feet and engaging in abusive behaviour.

“He was backing back from gardaí present and shouting to another member calling him a “baldy, squinty c***” and other expletives,” Garda O’Donovan said.

Frank Buttimer said Liam Doyle, who is aged around 30, was the one who rang the guards about young fellas drinking and breaking bottles outside his mother’s house.

Liam Doyle said, “A gang was outside causing noise, smashing glasses and stuff. The guards pulled up in a van and said, ‘What are you doing?’ I said, ‘Nothing. What is it to do with you?’ He said, ‘What is your name?’ And I said, ‘Why?’ I said, ‘I was the one who rang the guards 40 minutes prior.’

“They were cornering me into a bush. I took my phone out to record them.”

Judge Colm Roberts said, “You were initially worried about fellas making noise and breaking bottles outside your parents’ house. Instead of saying to the guards, ‘Thank goodness you are here. Would you like to look at the damage to my parents’ house?’ you took an attitude to the guards.”

As for Garda O’Donovan’s evidence that Doyle called her colleague insulting names, the defendant replied when cross-examined by Sergeant Pat Lyons, “She is lying about it.”

Asked what he was doing out on the road at 1 a.m., the defendant said, “I was going up to my friend’s house to join him for a game of poker.”

Judge Roberts said, “I am satisfied beyond reasonable doubt to convict.”

Judge Roberts imposed a €300 fine on Doyle and imposed a one-month suspended sentence on him on the insulting and abusive charge and took into consideration the charge of being drunk and a danger. He had previous convictions for both of these charges in the past.

More in this section

Cork woman (43) served with book of evidence on charges of making false complaints to Cork gardaí Cork woman (43) served with book of evidence on charges of making false complaints to Cork gardaí
Emergency services attend two car collisions on Cork roads Emergency services attend two car collisions on Cork roads
Douglas Village Shopping Centre hits market for €21m Douglas Village Shopping Centre hits market for €21m
#courtscork courtcourts
judge gavel on a blue wooden background

Burglar went ‘off the rails’ when dad died of Covid, Cork court hears

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect
Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more