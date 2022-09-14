Wed, 14 Sep, 2022 - 12:55

Emergency services attend two car collisions on Cork roads

On the N20. near Grenagh. another car ended up on its roof in a separate single-car collision.
Emergency services attend two car collisions on Cork roads

A car hit a pole on the Western Road from Gaol Cross to Victoria Cross. Picture Dan Linehan

Roisin Burke

Two single car collisions have occurred in Cork in this morning, causing a closure on Western Road in the city and disruption on the N20 Cork – Limerick road.

A car hit a pole on the Western Road from Gaol Cross to Victoria Cross. The incident occurred around 11.40am.

Emergency services are at the scene and the road is currently closed with diversions in place.

On the N20, near Grenagh, another car ended up on its roof in a separate single car collision.

This incident occurred around 12.40pm.

Emergency services are also at the scene at this incident, but the road is not yet closed, although the incident had caused some disruption.

More to follow.

More in this section

judge gavel on a blue wooden background Woman pushed violently against wall by ex-partner demanding bank card
Queen Elizabeth II death Cork county mayor has mixed feelings at flying flag at half mast for funeral of Queen Elizabeth
Installing Smoke Detector At Home 92% of HAP properties in Cork city failed inspection 
cork roadscork trafficemergency servicescork garda
<p>The 230,000 sq ft property has approximately 60 retail and kiosk units, along with a library and gym on the first floor and roof level, and is home to anchor retailers Tesco, Marks &amp; Spencer and TK Maxx. Picture Dan Linehan</p>

Douglas Village Shopping Centre hits market for €21m

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect
Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more