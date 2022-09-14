Emergency services attend two car collisions on Cork roads

Two single car collisions have occurred in Cork in this morning, causing a closure on Western Road in the city and disruption on the N20 Cork – Limerick road.

A car hit a pole on the Western Road from Gaol Cross to Victoria Cross. The incident occurred around 11.40am.

Emergency services are at the scene and the road is currently closed with diversions in place.

On the N20, near Grenagh, another car ended up on its roof in a separate single car collision.

This incident occurred around 12.40pm.

Emergency services are also at the scene at this incident, but the road is not yet closed, although the incident had caused some disruption.

More to follow.