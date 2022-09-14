Trigon hotels launch event in aid of worthy charity

A CORK hotel group is preparing to raise vital funds to help people with intellectual disabilities thrive in the workplace.

Trigon Hotels will host a charity ball in aid of Cope Foundation and Ability@Work. Tickets are now on sale for the gala event which will take place at the Cork International Hotel on Friday, October 21.

Cope Foundation is Trigon Hotels’ charity of choice for 2021 and 2022. The organisation supports more than 2,800 children and adults with an intellectual disability and/or autism across Cork City.

Ability@Work provides work preparation training and employment opportunities for people with special needs.

Trigon Hotels has created sustainable employment for six people to date through the Ability@Work to date.

The organisation is currently a member of the Ability@Work advisory board committee and has helped to strengthen links between the charity and the Irish Hotels Federation.

Trigon Hotels previously hosted a number of events in aid of Cope Foundation including a car show and a spinathon. Funds raised to date have been used to create a sensory garden at Cope Foundation in Montenotte.