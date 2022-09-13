Tue, 13 Sep, 2022 - 20:12

So-called 'CIA operative' said he'd dance on Cork garda's head during incident

Judge Roberts said he totally accepted the evidence given to him by Garda Ray Prendiville about what occurred at Strawberry Hill in Monkstown, County Cork, on Sunday night September 4.
A SELF-described CIA operative using 150 aliases accused a garda of lying that he threatened to dance on his head but said that “being part of a higher law enforcement authority I am not in the business of ruining other member’s careers.”

By contrast, the judge found the defendant’s evidence to be “grandiose, inconsistent, unreliable and particularly opportunistic in his allegations about the guards.”

The defendant had told the court he was living at the American embassy in Dublin, is a CIA operative and is CEO of an international company with assets of €15 billion, having high-level military contracts in America, France and Israel.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said there did appear to be some background connection where someone knew him in Monkstown resulting in him calling to a house there on that Sunday.

Garda Prendiville responded to a call about a disturbance at Strawberry Hill in Monkstown and a complaint that a man was not welcome at a property there.

The garda said a lot of neighbours were present on the laneway outside the house and that the defendant threatened him there, saying, “I will kill you. I will dance on your f***ing head.” 

Garda Prendiville said the accused man stood very close to him and his behaviour was erratic and threatening.

The defendant testified he was never threatening and that he was assaulted by having his head struck against a wall and struck in the ribs with a baton.

Garda Prendiville said that at no point did he assault the defendant and he did not see anyone else assault him either. “He was never assaulted by gardaí,” he said.

The defendant said previously that a couple in Monkstown owed his company $15 million for high level security services and that on the date he visited they were going to give him the deeds to a property in Monkstown as security for the alleged debt.

