Cork pensioner receives road ban for drug driving conviction

A pensioner who has not taken a drink for 36 years was convicted of driving with cannabis in his system – after smoking what he believed was a normal cigarette rolled for him by another man outside a chipper.

Defence solicitor, Michael Quinlan, said of the case against Florence O’Sullivan of 2 Dan Desmond Terrace, Station Road, Carrigaline, County Cork, “This is an interesting one."

“He is a man who does not take a drink. He has not taken a drink in 36 years. What happened was he had left a chipper and there was a guy outside who rolled him a cigarette and gave it to him outside the chipper.”

Mr Quinlan said it transpired that the cannabis was in this cigarette, unknown to the defendant.

Inspector Jason Lynch said the drug-driving incident was detected on June 15, 2021. He was stopped driving at Glounthaune village. He was taken to Midleton garda station and processed for suspected drink driving. Cannabis was detected in his blood.

Insp. Lynch said the accused had multiple road traffic and theft offences previously.

Judge Marian O’Leary convicted and fined him €300 and imposed a one-year disqualification from driving. The judge agreed to postpone the disqualification for six months.

Florence O’Sullivan pleaded guilty to the drug-driving charge.

Mr Quinlan solicitor said in the course of mitigation that the accused had no previous convictions for driving under the influence of any intoxicant.