Arrests for drink and drug driving up in Cork city and county

Arrests for driving while intoxicated in Cork city and county are up on average more than 20% on last year, according to new figures presented to the Cork County Council Joint Policing Committee (JPC).

The figures, which were presented by Chief Superintendent Con Cadogan, who is in charge of policing in the Cork North and West divisions, show there were 882 arrests for driving while intoxicated in the first eight months of 2022, compared to 584 for the same period last year.

In Cork city between January and August of this year, 188 people were arrested for driving while intoxicated, compared to 167 in the same period last year, representing an increase of 13%.

In the Cork North division over the past eight months, 222 people were arrested for driving while intoxicated, an increase of 26% on the 176 arrests for the same period in 2021.

Cork West division saw 174 arrests for driving while intoxicated, up 30% on the first eight months of last year, which saw 136 arrests.

Chief Supt Cadogan clarified that those figures included both drink driving and drug driving.

Regarding drug driving specifically he said: “For Cork city in 2021, they had 57 drivers arrested for drug driving, and in 2022 they had 42.

“Cork North in 2021 had 102 drivers arrested for drug driving, and this year we had 113 detections, and in Cork West we had 90 people arrested for drug driving in 2021 and in 2022 on 31 August we had 53.”

Noting that arrests were up in part due to increased traffic on the road post-Covid, he said that while it was unfortunate that figures were rising, gardaí were making detections following increased incidences of roadside testing.

“In accidents, where you now have mandatory testing, anyone who is involved in an accident will be tested, and there is an obligation to do that, and we certainly are seeing quite a number of positive tests coming from what might often be only very slight accidents, and people are being arrested for drunk driving as a result,” Chief Supt Cadogan said.