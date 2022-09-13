Taxi driver allegedly struck with bottle and hammer during robbery

A taxi driver was struck on the head with a bottle by one passenger and struck by another man in the car with a hammer, as he was robbed of €350 cash and the dash-cam.

These were the allegations made by Garda John Barry, as he objected to bail being granted to Evan Crean.

Garda Barry testified at Cork District Court that he arrested Evan Crean on Rathmore Road, Cork, and charged him with carrying out a robbery shortly before noon on May 5, 2022.

Crean applied for bail through his solicitor, Frank Buttimer, who represented him on free legal aid.

Garda Barry said that when he arrested Evan Crean and charged him with robbery, the accused made no reply.

The prosecution objected to bail being granted to the accused on grounds that included the seriousness of the alleged offence and the nature and strength of the evidence against him.

It is alleged that two young men got a taxi from Carrigrohane to Lotamore Drive, in Mayfield, where the taxi driver was robbed of €350 in cash and a dash-cam from the car.

Garda Barry said it was alleged that Evan Crean struck the taxi driver with a glass bottle in the head and that a second man — not before the court on this occasion — struck the driver with a hammer.

“He feared for his safety and for his life during the unprovoked attack,” Garda Barry said.

The witness said there was CCTV evidence of the accused man in a garage at Carrigrohane shortly before the taxi picked up the two men in the area, and further CCTV of Evan Crean at Lotamore Drive shortly after the incident. Garda Barry also said a fingerprint from the accused was found in the taxi.

Objecting to bail, he said:

“If granted bail, I believe he will commit further offences.”

Mr Buttimer, solicitor, said that while the accused previously had an addiction difficulty related to cocaine, cannabis, and tablets, he was actively trying to get treatment services to deal with his issues. He also said that the accused is in employment.

Judge Colm Roberts said he was particularly concerned about the seriousness of the allegations and the strength of the evidence.

Crean, of St Colmcille’s Road, Gurranabraher, Cork, was remanded in custody until September 16 to allow time for directions to be obtained from the Director of Public Prosecutions.