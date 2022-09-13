Tue, 13 Sep, 2022 - 08:55

Tributes paid to ‘thorough gentleman’ Denis Scannell

The Echo editor Maurice Gubbins paid tribute to Denis as a “great professional, and a great person”.
Tributes paid to ‘thorough gentleman’ Denis Scannell

Photographer Denis Scannell relaxing in Ballyferriter, West Kerry. Picture Dan Linehan

Ellen O'Regan

FOND tributes have been paid following the death of the well-known photographer Denis Scannell, who spent over four decades working for the Examiner and The Echo.

Denis Scannell, or ‘Sca’ as he was known, first began working for the Cork Examiner in March 1973, and went on to win numerous photography awards, including the Fuji Rugby Photograph of the Year.

He spent many years working for the property section of the newspaper, later branching out into news and sport.

He eventually retired in 2016 after a career lasting 43 years.

The Echo editor Maurice Gubbins paid tribute to Denis as a “great professional, and a great person”.

Jim Coughlan, head of visual media, described Denis as a “professional and a thorough gentleman” who will be sadly missed by his wife, Ethel, his son, daughters and grandchildren.

“He is also sadly missed and remembered fondly by all his fellow photographers and work colleagues”, he said.

Read More

'Monumental challenge' to meet housing targets, say Cork construction bosses 

More in this section

Tickets selling fast for special Garth Brooks bus service from Cork Tickets selling fast for special Garth Brooks bus service from Cork
Running kitchen water tap Disruption to water supply in Wilton area this week due to improvement works 
the notice of eviction of tenants hangs on the door of the house Mould, sewage and vermin: Cork renters afraid to speak up for fear of eviction
cork people
Cork v Tipperary - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final

Hurling fan scammed out of money for All-Ireland final tickets last year

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect
Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more