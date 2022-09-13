Tributes paid to ‘thorough gentleman’ Denis Scannell

FOND tributes have been paid following the death of the well-known photographer Denis Scannell, who spent over four decades working for the Examiner and The Echo.

Denis Scannell, or ‘Sca’ as he was known, first began working for the Cork Examiner in March 1973, and went on to win numerous photography awards, including the Fuji Rugby Photograph of the Year.

He spent many years working for the property section of the newspaper, later branching out into news and sport.

He eventually retired in 2016 after a career lasting 43 years.

The Echo editor Maurice Gubbins paid tribute to Denis as a “great professional, and a great person”.

Jim Coughlan, head of visual media, described Denis as a “professional and a thorough gentleman” who will be sadly missed by his wife, Ethel, his son, daughters and grandchildren.

“He is also sadly missed and remembered fondly by all his fellow photographers and work colleagues”, he said.