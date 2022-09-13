Mould, sewage and vermin: Cork renters afraid to speak up for fear of eviction

A number of concerns from renters were raised with Threshold, an advocacy organisation preventing homelessness, which say that many are still afraid to speak out about negligent landlords.
Southern regional manager for Threshold, Edel Conlon said she fears that many are not speaking up due to fears of being left homeless.
It comes as the charity dealt with some 1,338 eviction notices to date this year. Of that figure, 723 were invalid with 615 valid notices issued. Ms Conlon said: “Before tenancy termination wasn’t as much of a big deal because people could move nearby. Now the properties just aren’t available.”
Regina Baylor, assistant manager at the Regional Tenancy Protection Service, listed some of the issues the charity has been dealing with.
Threshold is running a campaign, Own Your Own Rights, educating people on their rights as a renter. To find out more visit [url=
https://threshold.ie/ownyourrights/]www.ownyourrights.ie[/url].
Threshold offices are open from 9.30am-5pm and can be reached on 1800 454454. Donations can be made at www.threshold.ie.