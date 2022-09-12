Thefts from shops across Cork surge by almost 90%

THEFTS from shops in Cork city and county are up 86% on this time last year, according to new figures presented to the Cork County Council Joint Policing Committee (JPC).

The figures, which were presented to the JPC by Chief Superintendent Con Cadogan, who is in charge of policing in the Cork North and West divisions, show there were 1,416 thefts from shops across the city and county between January and August of this year, an 86% increase on 763 over the same period last year.

Similarly, thefts of property not covered under burglary or vehicle theft statistics show an 87% increase on the same period last year, jumping from 472 this time last year to 882 between January and August 2022.

Chief Supt Cadogan said the figures showed that criminal activity had returned after the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the Cork North division rapes were up from 14 between January and August last year to 25 in the first six months of 2022, representing a 79% increase, while sexual assaults were slightly down, from 37 this time last year to 36 for the same period this year.

In Cork city, rapes were up from 31 this time last year to 39 between January and August 2022, representing an increase of 26%, while sexual assaults in the city increased by 6% from 67 this time last year and 71 for the same period this year.

In the Cork West division, rapes were down from 14 this time last year to fewer than 10 this year, while sexual assaults in the district were down from 27 to 25 for the same period.

DOMESTIC ABUSE

Domestic abuse cases were up 30% in the city, 12% in Cork North and 8% in Cork West.

Minor assaults were up 31% on this time last year across city and county, from 838 to 1,095.

Strikingly, detections of possession of drugs for sale or supply across the city and county fell from 351 between January and August last year to 263 in the same period this year, representing a decrease of 26%.

Similarly, detections of possession of drugs for personal use in Cork city and county fell from 1,485 this time last year to 1,073 between January and August this year, a decrease of 28%.

Chief Supt Cadogan said there had been a number of significant seizures of drugs by over the past year, which had impacted upon the availability of drugs for sale, and he said the cancellation of a number of festivals had meant there were fewer congregated settings for the sale of drugs.