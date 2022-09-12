Mon, 12 Sep, 2022 - 17:59

Ex-restaurateur jailed for two months for outburst on Cork street

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the public order incident occurred on the South Mall in Cork on July 23, 2021 when the defendant was involved in an abusive outburst in the presence of gardaí and the public
Defence solicitor, Diarmuid Kelleher, said of Scott, “He worked in a very good situation running a well-run restaurant for 10 years.”  However, he began to get into difficulty and accrued 54 convictions, nine of them for previous counts of threatening behaviour.

Liam Heylin

A former restaurateur whose behaviour can depend on how calm he is, was sentenced to two months in prison for an outburst of threatening behaviour. Tony Scott, 46, pleaded guilty to the offence at Cork District Court where he was jailed by Judge Colm Roberts.

“I know him from a previous life. He has positives and negatives. When calm he is quite helpful. When he is not calm he is quite unhelpful,” Judge Roberts said.

However, he began to get into difficulty and accrued 54 convictions, nine of them for previous counts of threatening behaviour.

The defendant busks on the streets to support himself. Mr Kelleher said the defendant was doing well in prison, attending school, working in the garden and was on stabilising medication. The judge said: “He needs to stay as calm as possible for his own sake and not get riled up by people annoying him.”

On the latest incident, the judge said: “I sentence him to two months in prison. Even though he is getting older he could still contribute positively to society if he concentrates on the better part of his personality.”

