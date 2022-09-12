Leading bakery opens new store in Cork with 10 new jobs created

A well-known bakery is opening its first store outside of the capital in Cork.

OffBeat has announced that it is creating 10 jobs in Cork city with the opening of a new bakery on French Church Street.

The company is investing €500,000 in the opening of its Cork location.

Offbeat opened its first bakery in Ireland in 2016 and since then has grown to become one of the largest fresh donut bakeries in Ireland with eight locations operating in Dublin.

The company was established by husband and wife duo Brian and Sandra O’Casey and last year Irish food investment company BiaVest, took a significant investment in the Offbeat Donuts business.

Offbeat has plans to expand to additional locations in Ireland as well as further afield.

Its international targets include the Middle East, the UK, the USA and Asia.

Brian O’Casey, who is originally from Cork, said they are very excited to be expanding Leeside.

“We have secured a fantastic location in Cork City and we are thrilled to be launching our first store outside of Dublin.

"Offbeat Donut’s aim remains the same and that is to revive the traditional bakery concept and simply to make donuts magic in every corner of the world.”

Sisters Denisa (4), and Deliah (5), from Wilton, Cork, pictured with the very first donuts at the opening of OffBeat Donuts in Cork city.

He added: "What will be interesting is to see whether the donut consumers in Cork have different tastes to those in Dublin. We will be watching sales closely, and working on bespoke products if particular trends emerge that are exclusive to Leesiders.”

All of OffBeat’s donuts are freshly made from scratch on-site every day, with customers able to observe the entire baking process while in store.

Any donuts that are not sold at the end of the day will be donated to homeless shelters and charities in Cork.

In addition to its large selection of hand-crafted donuts, OffBeat serves loaded ice-cream cones, ethically sourced coffee, cookies and freshly made milkshakes at its new Cork store.

To celebrate the opening of the new store, OffBeat is introducing its first-ever county donut - the Cork Creamy Red which is a rich red velvet flavoured donut filled with a cream cheese frosting and finished with red and white icing.

This limited edition donut is now available from the OffBeat bakery which is now open on French Church Street.

Offbeat Donuts is open from 8.30am to 7.30pm daily.