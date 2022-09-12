Mon, 12 Sep, 2022 - 09:26

Garda injured in assault during Garth Brooks concert

The garda member sustained facial injuries while assisting stewards at the Croke Park event. 
Garda injured in assault during Garth Brooks concert

Garth Brooks performing at Croke Park. Picture: Mark Stedman

Echo reporter

A young man is to appear in court following the assault of a garda at the Garth Brooks concert in Dublin on Saturday night.

The garda member sustained facial injuries while assisting stewards during "an isolated public order incident" at the Croke Park event.

A man in his late 20s was arrested at the scene and taken to Store Street Garda Station.

He is expected to appear before Dublin District Court on Monday, charged in connection with the incident.

Gardaí said investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Read More

Special late-night trains to take people home to Cork after Garth Brooks gigs

More in this section

Detail of a fuel pump in a gas station Fuel costs fears for charity supporting Cork patients with cancer 
'Belfast or Blind' cataract surgery bus makes 100th journey from Cork to north 'Belfast or Blind' cataract surgery bus makes 100th journey from Cork to north
Enable Ireland launches strategic plan in Cork at time of 'significant change' for disabilities sector  Enable Ireland launches strategic plan in Cork at time of 'significant change' for disabilities sector 
cork garda
Irish Water to commence works in West Cork to improve water supply

Irish Water to commence works in West Cork to improve water supply

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect
Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more