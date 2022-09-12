Fuel costs fears for charity supporting Cork patients with cancer 

Last week saw a record number of people avail of the charity’s transport service, many because of the growing cost of transport.
The high costs of petrol and diesel are also impacting the charity itself, and it is now urging the Government to step in and provide it with financial support.
Cancer Connect manager Helen O’Driscoll said 120 people signed up for the initiative last week alone — a significant increase on their average weekly figure.
Last Monday saw a total of 28 people avail of the service — the highest daily number in the charity’s history.
“When you look at how busy we are with the rising fuel costs it’s a double whammy,” Ms O’Driscoll said.
“Last Monday we had 28 passengers. I’m nervous to even think about what that day must have cost us.”'