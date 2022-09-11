Irish Water to commence works in West Cork to improve water supply

Irish Water is to begin more works in Clonakilty to improve water supply.

The company said it is replacing 2.5km of problematic watermains in Ballinglanna which it says will improve water quality for the community.

The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main on the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customers’ water supply.

Irish Water said that in order to complete the works, the L4020 road from Councamore to Ballinglanna will be closed until Friday, October 28.

Traffic will be diverted on the L4108 and L4020 towards Richfordstown and Ardeghane to Ballinglanna and will be signposted locally.

It said that local access will be maintained at either end of the works and emergency services access always maintained.

Irish Water is also advising residents that there may be some short-term water outages during the project.

Outlining details of the project, Steven Blennerhassett from Irish Water, said: “Replacing these old and problematic pipes in Ballinglanna will reduce the drinking water lost by leakage and will bring an all-round improvement to water quality for the local community.

“With recent water restrictions, and the Water Conservation Order, the people of West Cork have been fantastic in how they have worked with us, and I want to thank them for their patience during this difficult time. We would ask for continued cooperation in conserving water during this challenging time.

“The constructing of 2.5km of new pipes is necessary for us to improve the water supply in the Ballinglanna area.”

Irish Water’s customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.

For updates see www.water.ie.