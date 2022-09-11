Woman regretful about argument with friend which resulted in court appearance

Sun, 11 Sep, 2022 - 08:00

She apologised and expressed her remorse through her solicitor, Shane Collins-Daly at Cork District Court.
Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A 45-year-old woman shouted aggressively after an argument with a friend and now in court she has said she is embarrassed and regretful about the incident.

Lisa O’Brien of 128 Comeragh Park, The Glen, Cork, pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening and abusive language and being drunk and a source of danger.

She apologised and expressed her remorse through her solicitor, Shane Collins-Daly at Cork District Court.

Judge Colm Roberts fined her €150 fine for being threatening and abusive and €50 for being drunk and a danger at Rutland Square, Rutland Street, Cork, on the occasion.

