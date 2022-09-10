€600 worth of stolen drink found in northside house

Sat, 10 Sep, 2022 - 14:10

Sergeant John Kelleher said gardaí were conducting a search for another matter in relation to another person at the house on September 21 2021.
Liam Heylin

Gardaí searching a house in Knocknaheeny ended up finding over €600 worth of stolen drink for a party at the house.

48-year-old Ellen Hurley of Dunmanus Crescent, Knocknaheeny, Cork, pleaded guilty to being in possession of the stolen property.

While present at the house the gardaí observed 26 bottles of spirits valued €615 on a table. The bottles had security tags on the necks of the bottles that had not been removed.

Defence solicitor Shane Collins-Daly said the defendant had bought the drink from someone at a cheaper price, knowing or being reckless as to whether it was stolen.

Judge Colm Roberts imposed a three-month sentence, suspended on condition that she would keep the peace for the next two years.

