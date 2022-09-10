€600 worth of stolen drink found in northside house

Gardaí searching a house in Knocknaheeny ended up finding over €600 worth of stolen drink for a party at the house.

48-year-old Ellen Hurley of Dunmanus Crescent, Knocknaheeny, Cork, pleaded guilty to being in possession of the stolen property.

Sergeant John Kelleher said gardaí were conducting a search for another matter in relation to another person at the house on September 21 2021.

While present at the house the gardaí observed 26 bottles of spirits valued €615 on a table. The bottles had security tags on the necks of the bottles that had not been removed.

Defence solicitor Shane Collins-Daly said the defendant had bought the drink from someone at a cheaper price, knowing or being reckless as to whether it was stolen.

Judge Colm Roberts imposed a three-month sentence, suspended on condition that she would keep the peace for the next two years.