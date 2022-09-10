Sat, 10 Sep, 2022 - 11:40

Rising Sons brew up a storm at beer awards

Rising Sons serve their hand crafted beer onsite at the brewery, as well as in many pubs across Cork City. Picture: Damian Coleman

Roisin Burke

A CORK microbrewery has taken home six medals from the World Beer Awards.

Rising Sons Brewery, opened since 2014, craft a number of beers which are stocked in many pubs in Cork City. The pub and microbrewery managed six medals, with Grainú Ale winning gold as Ireland’s best, and another in its category. 

Sunbeam lager won silver, along with seasonal special The Dark One. Handsum and Changeling brought home bronze.

Head brewer Shane Murphy praised his team and their ongoing success. 

“It’s an honour to see our beers getting recognition at this prestigious competition. We have a small but very dedicated team in the brewery that maintain the high standards, Kieran Foley deserves a special mention here!”

“The beer itself is a pretty classic European wheat beer, it’s cloudy with a fluffy mouthfeel. 

"It has distinct banana and clove flavours that are both derived from the yeast we use. It’s easy drinking and refreshing, perfect thirst quencher, summer or winter and pairs well with food.”

