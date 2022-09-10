Sat, 10 Sep, 2022 - 11:30

Two Cork sports stars featured in book of legends to promote and encourage reading

Ireland's Sonia O'Sullivan with the silver medal she won in the Women's 10,000m in 2002. Picture: Brendan Moran/SPORTSFILE

Ellen O'Regan

A new book about 15 of Ireland’s greatest sports stars, telling their stories in easy-to-read language, has been launched to celebrate International Literacy Day.

Titled Legends, the book features two Cork athletes, 10-time All Ireland footballer Valerie Mulcahy and Olympic track-and-field medallist Sonia O’Sullivan.

Legends also includes stories from Gavin Bazunu, Ronnie Delany, Keith Earls, AP McCoy, Barry McGuigan, Philly McMahon, Paul O’Connell, Bonnar Ó Loingsigh, Niall Quinn, Henry Shefflin, Rosemary Smith, Cora Staunton, and Katie Taylor.

Legends was developed by the National Adult Literacy Agency (NALA), Patricia Scanlan, and New Island to encourage people who are enthusiastic and passionate about sport to read a book.

Legends is written in plain English, for anyone who isn’t confident about reading.

Copies of the book will be provided for free to the 40,000 adults attending reading-and-writing courses nationwide, and will also be available to borrow from all libraries.

“Reading might be one of life’s great pleasures, but for many it can feel like a daunting task,” said NALA CEO, Colleen Dube. 

“That’s why today, on International Literacy Day, we are launching Legends, a new easy-to-read non-fiction book for anyone who hasn’t read a book in a long time.”

Patricia Scanlan, author of Legends, said: “We hope the book will attract new, emerging readers, who are interested in sport, and will promote and encourage reading,” she said.

The book is funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development, and the Department for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation, and Science.

For information on free courses nationwide, freephone NALA at 1800 20 20 65.

<p>A 57-year-old English man who was handed charge sheets for disruptive behaviour at Cork Airport replied to the garda, “That will do for toilet paper.” Pic; Larry Cummins</p>

Man told garda at Cork Airport that charge sheets 'will do for toilet paper'

READ NOW

