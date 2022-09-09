Fri, 09 Sep, 2022 - 16:22

Man jailed for stealing alcohol from two Cork supermarkets

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the accused had 323 previous convictions
Maurice Roche pleaded guilty to both counts when he appeared before Cork District Court.

Liam Heylin

A 38-year-old man from Tralee was jailed for three months for stealing alcohol from two supermarkets in Cork.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the first shoplifting incident was carried out on September 1 at Aldi in Douglas where he stole €58 worth of alcohol.

The following day Maurice Roche went to Marks and Spencer in Douglas and stole €66 worth of alcohol.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said, “When he has problems he hits the bottle which makes matters worse.” The solicitor said the accused was gravely concerned about his mother who is very ill.

The judge imposed sentences effectively totalling eight months with the last five months suspended.

