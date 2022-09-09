Cork man who shoplifted goods worth €8 receives three-month jail term

A man has been given a three-month jail term for theft even though the stolen property amounted to less than €8.

Daniel Heaphy of 12 Dunmore Gardens, Knocknaheeny, Cork, pleaded guilty to a charge of shoplifting at Mr Price on North Main Street, Cork, back on July 13 2020.

Imposing sentence, Judge Colm Robert took into consideration the fact that Heaphy has 145 previous convictions including 22 for theft.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said the 33-year-old had been doing very well in relation to heroin addiction but had relapsed around this time.

The three-month sentence will not increase the amount of time being served in custody by Heaphy.

He is not due for release until September 2023 for an unrelated crime.