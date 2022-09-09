Fri, 09 Sep, 2022 - 16:39

Cork man who shoplifted goods worth €8 receives three-month jail term

Daniel Heaphy of 12 Dunmore Gardens, Knocknaheeny, Cork, pleaded guilty to a charge of shoplifting at Mr Price on North Main Street, Cork, back on July 13 2020.

Liam Heylin

A man has been given a three-month jail term for theft even though the stolen property amounted to less than €8.

Imposing sentence, Judge Colm Robert took into consideration the fact that Heaphy has 145 previous convictions including 22 for theft.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said the 33-year-old had been doing very well in relation to heroin addiction but had relapsed around this time.

The three-month sentence will not increase the amount of time being served in custody by Heaphy. 

He is not due for release until September 2023 for an unrelated crime.

