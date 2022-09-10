Works could lead to water supply issues in parts of Cork city, advises Irish Water 

Irish Water is advising customers in parts of Cork city that upcoming water improvement works could lead to supply disruption for some homes and businesses next week.

The utility company is carrying out water improvement works in Kilbarry and says that customers in Upper Killeens, Lower Killeens, Monard, Rathpeacon, Old Whitechurch Road, Blackpool, Kilbarry and surrounding areas may experience disruption to water supply from 7pm to 11pm on Monday.

“During these essential works, homes and businesses in the above areas area may be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages.

“Following the completion of improvement works, the water supply may take two-three hours to return as water refills the network. Work crews will endeavour to complete works ahead of time to expedite the return of the water supply to the affected areas,” a spokesperson said.

“Irish Water understands this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause,” the spokesperson added.

Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1800 278 278 for any questions concerning the works.

For updates visit https://www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-and-service-update/