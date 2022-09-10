Sat, 10 Sep, 2022 - 07:00

Works could lead to water supply issues in parts of Cork city, advises Irish Water 

Homes and businesses in the affected areas area may be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages.
Works could lead to water supply issues in parts of Cork city, advises Irish Water 

The utility company is carrying out water improvement works in Kilbarry. 

Echo reporter

Irish Water is advising customers in parts of Cork city that upcoming water improvement works could lead to supply disruption for some homes and businesses next week.

The utility company is carrying out water improvement works in Kilbarry and says that customers in Upper Killeens, Lower Killeens, Monard, Rathpeacon, Old Whitechurch Road, Blackpool, Kilbarry and surrounding areas may experience disruption to water supply from 7pm to 11pm on Monday.

“During these essential works, homes and businesses in the above areas area may be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages.

“Following the completion of improvement works, the water supply may take two-three hours to return as water refills the network. Work crews will endeavour to complete works ahead of time to expedite the return of the water supply to the affected areas,” a spokesperson said.

“Irish Water understands this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause,” the spokesperson added.

Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1800 278 278 for any questions concerning the works.

For updates visit https://www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-and-service-update/

Read More

Clon wildlife centre in the works: Biodiversity group secures funding to develop environmental project

More in this section

'Cork is poorer for his passing': Dr Tom Cavanagh to be laid to rest on Saturday 'Cork is poorer for his passing': Dr Tom Cavanagh to be laid to rest on Saturday
judge gavel on a blue wooden background Man jailed for stealing alcohol from two Cork supermarkets
Taoiseach leads tributes following the death of Cork philanthropist Dr Tom Cavanagh Taoiseach leads tributes following the death of Cork philanthropist Dr Tom Cavanagh
<p>A 57-year-old English man who was handed charge sheets for disruptive behaviour at Cork Airport replied to the garda, “That will do for toilet paper.” Pic; Larry Cummins</p>

Man told garda at Cork Airport that charge sheets 'will do for toilet paper'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Are you the best punter in Ireland? Qualify for the €50,000 Tote Betting Tournament Final Are you the best punter in Ireland? Qualify for the €50,000 Tote Betting Tournament Final
Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more