Fri, 09 Sep, 2022 - 13:45

Ardú Street Art returns to Cork city centre 

This is the third year of the project. 
Ardú Street Art returns to Cork city centre 

Ardú Cork’s contemporary street art project will return with new large scale murals to Cork city’s streets and alleyways. Claire Prouvost pictured will have a mural at this year's edition.

John Bohane

Ardú Cork’s contemporary street-art project will return this month with large-scale murals in the city.

This is the third year of the project and from Sunday, September 18 to Friday, September 30, three new, large-scale murals by Claire Prouvost, Kitsune Jolene, and VENTS137 will be unveiled.

Ardú was first held in October 2020. It initially brought together seven of Ireland’s most renowned street artists — Deirdre Breen, Maser, James Earley, Peter Martin, Shane O’Driscoll, Aches, and Garreth Joyce — to create large-scale murals at key city-centre locations in Cork.

The event returned in 2021, with four more walls unveiled by Shane O’Malley, Friz, Conor Harrington, and Asbestos.

These inspiring pieces of work dotted across the city add greatly to the cultural landscape. They have helped spur conversations, their images have been shared widely across online platforms, and they have been praised internationally by the likes of Travel US Magazine and Brooklyn Street Art.

Speaking about their return later this month, co-organiser Paul Gleeson said: “When curating our festival each year, we always strive to achieve a balance of all styles and, this year, we are excited to have three new artists, all offering a different style of a mural and all from very different artistic backgrounds.”

“Last year’s murals were a huge success and helped breathe new life into old walls. Leading on from this, we have been lucky to have the opportunity to add to the public art space in Cork City again this year.”

Ardú Street Art Project is the brainchild of visual artist and designer Shane O’Driscoll, muralist, stained-glass artist, and secondary school teacher Peter Martin, and the organiser of the annual Cork Graffiti Jam, Paul Gleeson.

The project is managed by Rose-Anne Kidney, of Goldiefish Events, and it has been made possible with generous support from Cork City Council and Creative Ireland.

Members of the public are encouraged to take to the city’s streets from September 18 until September 30 and watch these impressive works come to life.

Further details, including each mural location and fringe events, will be announced soon.

Read More

Douglas man makes war-era replica memorabilia

More in this section

Foster to take on role of Assistant Commissioner in An Garda Síochána Foster to take on role of Assistant Commissioner in An Garda Síochána
Cork man who appeared on Instagram video posing on stolen motorbike is jailed Cork man who appeared on Instagram video posing on stolen motorbike is jailed
Garda stock Latest: Missing Cork man located
cork artscork city centre
Taoiseach leads tributes following the death of Cork philanthropist Dr Tom Cavanagh

Taoiseach leads tributes following the death of Cork philanthropist Dr Tom Cavanagh

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more