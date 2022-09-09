Cork man who appeared on Instagram video posing on stolen motorbike is jailed

A YOUNG Cork man obsessed with motorbikes and cars made it easier for gardaí to prove a bike theft case by appearing on an Instagram video posing on the stolen vehicle.

20-year-old Aaron O’Driscoll of The Mews, Riverway, South Douglas Road, Cork, has been jailed for 16 months at Cork District Court for this and other related crimes.

Judge Colm Roberts also banned the young man from driving for the next 15 years.

The defendant pleaded guilty to stealing two motorbikes and a car on different dates.

On January 24 a motorbike was stolen from the driveway of a house in Glanmire. In a video posted on Instagram Aaron O’Driscoll was sitting on this bike with the engine running.

This vehicle was recovered at Nash’s boreen and the cowling was damaged.

On April 13, he came to the attention of gardaí in Hollyhill when he was seen driving a motorbike without a helmet.

It was established that the bike had been stolen and gardaí seized it from him.

Finally, on April 29 a car stolen by Aaron O’Driscoll from outside a house was later found burnt out also at Nash’s Boreen in Cork. He admitted stealing the car.

Judge Roberts noted that there were similar previous convictions against the young defendant. Consecutive sentences totalling 16 months were imposed.

Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, said, “He is still only 20. His difficulties began at an early age. His parents separated when he was seven. He slipped between various situations and did not have a parent in control of the situation.

“He did become obsessed with vehicles - motorbikes and cars.”

Judge Roberts said, “What he has in his favour is his guilty pleas and his age – not much else.”