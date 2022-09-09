Fri, 09 Sep, 2022 - 10:41

Cork man who appeared on Instagram video posing on stolen motorbike is jailed

The man has been jailed and banned from driving for the next 15 years. 
Cork man who appeared on Instagram video posing on stolen motorbike is jailed

20-year-old Aaron O’Driscoll of The Mews, Riverway, South Douglas Road, Cork, has been jailed for 16 months at Cork District Court for this and other related crimes.

Liam Heylin

A YOUNG Cork man obsessed with motorbikes and cars made it easier for gardaí to prove a bike theft case by appearing on an Instagram video posing on the stolen vehicle.

20-year-old Aaron O’Driscoll of The Mews, Riverway, South Douglas Road, Cork, has been jailed for 16 months at Cork District Court for this and other related crimes.

Judge Colm Roberts also banned the young man from driving for the next 15 years.

The defendant pleaded guilty to stealing two motorbikes and a car on different dates.

On January 24 a motorbike was stolen from the driveway of a house in Glanmire. In a video posted on Instagram Aaron O’Driscoll was sitting on this bike with the engine running.

This vehicle was recovered at Nash’s boreen and the cowling was damaged.

On April 13, he came to the attention of gardaí in Hollyhill when he was seen driving a motorbike without a helmet.

It was established that the bike had been stolen and gardaí seized it from him.

Finally, on April 29 a car stolen by Aaron O’Driscoll from outside a house was later found burnt out also at Nash’s Boreen in Cork. He admitted stealing the car.

Judge Roberts noted that there were similar previous convictions against the young defendant. Consecutive sentences totalling 16 months were imposed.

Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, said, “He is still only 20. His difficulties began at an early age. His parents separated when he was seven. He slipped between various situations and did not have a parent in control of the situation.

“He did become obsessed with vehicles - motorbikes and cars.”

Judge Roberts said, “What he has in his favour is his guilty pleas and his age – not much else.”

More in this section

Garda stock Latest: Missing Cork man located
Queen Elizabeth II death Breaking: Queen Elizabeth II has died, Buckingham Palace announces
'We have tremendous memories of Queen Elizabeth's visit to Cork' 'We have tremendous memories of Queen Elizabeth's visit to Cork'
cork courtcourtscork crime
<p>Kerry Chief Superintendent Eileen Foster is to be promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioner, Southern Region. She has previously served in a number of roles in Cork. </p>

Foster to take on role of Assistant Commissioner in An Garda Síochána

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more