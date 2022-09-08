Thu, 08 Sep, 2022 - 18:05

Washington Street compared to Beirut by judge in court

Judge Colm Roberts said during a case, "Washington is like Beriut at times unfortunately – that is an insult to Beriut." 
Washington Street in Cork was compared to Beirut by a judge dealing with a violent incident in the area at Cork District Court. Pic Larry Cummins

Liam Heylin

Washington Street in Cork was compared to Beirut by a judge dealing with a violent incident in the area at Cork District Court.

Judge Colm Roberts said during a case, “Washington is like Beirut at times unfortunately – that is an insult to Beriut.” 

The judge was dealing with a case where one man verbally abused a sergeant and kicked out at another man causing him to fall close to passing cars.

Jordan Byrne of 21 Abbey Court, Portlaoise, County Laois, pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour on the occasion.

Sgt Pat Lyons said, “A man was observed in the middle of the road on Washington Street, Cork, kicking out at another unidentified male. This male stumbled and almost fell out in front of oncoming traffic.

“The defendant was spoken to by gardaí. He was highly intoxicated, unsteady on his feet, slurring his speech and there was a strong smell of intoxicating liquor.

“While speaking to him he was asked for his name and address. He said he would give a false one. He became quite aggressive calling Sergeant Eamon Fehin a f***ing c***."

Judge Colm Roberts was told that the 23-year-old from Portlaoise had been living in Cork for 12 months and had too much to drink after getting bad news from home.

Judge Roberts imposed a €250 fine on the defendant for the threatening behaviour.

