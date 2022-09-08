'I am going to murder you and your family', man threatens garda

A member of An Garda Síochána faced ‘horrific’ threats from a young man who said that the guard and his family would be raped and murdered.

23-year-old Aaron McCarthy of Bracken Wood, Rathpeacon, Mallow Road, Cork, pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening behaviour during the incident as well as charges arising out of other incidents.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the first incident happened on New Year’s Eve into the early hours of New Year’s Day, January 1 2018 when gardaí got a call to go to the River Lee Hotel on Lancaster Quay in Cork.

They arrived to see Aaron McCarthy of Bracken Wood, Rathpeacon, Cork, being restrained by staff as he was very aggressive. He was roaring and shouting at a time when the hotel lobby was packed with people.

Then on June 13 2020 at Parnell Place the same man stumbled out in front of a patrol car in a drunken condition.

When one of the guards approached him and asked him if he was alright, he responded by saying:

“You shouldn’t be driving in the f***ing yellow box.”

When asked for his details he gave a false name and told the guard, “F*** off, you state employee, f*** off.”

He went on say to the member of An Garda Síochána:

“I am going to find out where you live. I will rape you and your family. I am going to murder you and your family. I hope you die a horrible death.”

Sgt Kelleher said the accused had six previous convictions for engaging in threatening behaviour and six for being drunk and a danger to himself or others.”

Referring to the verbal abuse in the second case, Mr Buttimer said, “It is downright bad. His verbals were out of order.” Judge Colm Roberts said the comments were horrific.

Judge Roberts said, “People say things as if it has no consequence.”

The judge imposed a ten-week sentence but suspended it on condition that Aaron McCarthy would comply with the directions of the probation service for the next two years.