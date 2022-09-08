CAO Offers: More than 85,000 round one offers issued to applicants

The Central Applications Office (CAO) has this afternoon issued 85,894 Round One Offers to 57,296 CAO applicants.

These offers consist of 51,807 Level 8 course offers and 34,087 Level 7/6 course offers.

According to the CAO, 27,947 (54%) Level 8 offers are for the applicant's first preference course, and 42,268 (82%) Level 8 offers are for one of their top three preferences.

Some 30,354 (89%) Level 7/6 offers are for the applicant's first preference course, and 33,559 (98%) Level 7/6 offers are for one of their top three preferences.

Offers

CAO applicants can check to see if they have received an offer by logging in to their account using the ‘My Application’ facility at www.cao.ie.

Successful applicants will also receive an offer notification via email and a text message if they have selected this option on their application form.

Separate emails and texts will issue in respect of Level 8 and Level 7/6 offers. There will be no postal offer notice.

It is possible that applicants may receive two offers at the same time: one from the Level 8 list and one from the Level 7/6 list. Applicants must choose between these lists and can only accept one offer per offer round.

Offers must be accepted by 3pm on Wednesday, September 14

Level 8 courses

Level 7 courses

'Carefully consider offers'

Eileen Keleghan, Head of Communications for CAO, has asked applicants to carefully consider any offers received in this round.

“One of the common queries that we receive at the offers stage is around order of preference. Applicants who receive a lower preference offer can accept this offer, and it will not prevent them from receiving an offer of a course higher up on their courses list in a later round should a place become available and they are deemed eligible.

“Those who have received an offer in this round should also consider the current offer carefully as it may be the only one they will receive.

“If an applicant has not received an offer they will receive a ‘Statement of Application’ email.

“It is important that applicants notify CAO immediately if there are any errors or omissions in their CAO account. They must make sure to do this as soon as possible to allow any corrections to be considered for subsequent rounds.

“Applicants with queries or examination updates should first view the ‘Have a Question’ page, and if they cannot find the answer to their question they can contact CAO by sending an email from the Correspondence Section of their CAO account” she added.

A short video guide explaining the CAO Offer and Acceptance process is available to view on the CAO website www.cao.ie.

Round two offers

Round two offers will be available to view on the CAO website from 10am on September 19.

The reply date by which round two offers must be accepted is September 21 at 3pm. Offers are then issued on a weekly basis to fill any remaining places.

Applicants who do not receive an offer may wish to check the ‘Available Places’ facility which re-opens on CAO website on Friday, 9 September at noon.

This facility is also available to new applicants on the completion of the online application form and the payment of a €45 fee.

For more information on the CAO Offer and Acceptance Process or the Available Places facility, applicants should go to www.cao.ie or consult the CAO Handbook.