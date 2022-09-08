Students across Cork city and county await CAO offers 

Thousands of recent leaving certificate students from Cork and across the country are this morning awaiting the first round of offers for college places from the Central Applications Office (CAO).

Round One offers will go live from 2pm today.

More than 80,000 students nationally have applied for college places.

As people across the city and county await their results, a Cork principal has reminded students that there are many options open to them outside of the CAO.

Principal of Mayfield Community School, Kieran Golden also urged students to think of their leaving cert results, not as a life sentence, but as a pathway to their future chosen course or career.

Numerous pathways

Speaking to the Echo, Mr Golden said that it is important that young people remember that their leaving certificate results are a pathway to future roles and that there often numerous ways to get to someone's chosen course or profession.

“Keep your options open. I think in many ways there are so many pathways now to getting to the place you think you want to be,” he said.

Mr Golden said more and more students are undertaking PLC courses before pursuing their careers or future studies.

He also described how for example, more students who want to pursue primary school teaching are pursuing undergraduate programmes in different areas before going on to do postgraduate courses in teaching.

Apprenticeships

The Mayfield Community School principal said that he has also witnessed a rise in the number of young adults looking at apprenticeships.

“I think we have a broader understanding now of what an apprenticeship actually is – when you were talking about apprenticeships a few years ago you were talking about plumbing and carpentry or an electrician, now the word apprentice goes right across to actuary, to the pharma industry, to accountancy – apprenticeships now have a far broader reach and it’s also an opportunity for a young person to both learn and to earn and I think that’s something that is of interest to people,” he said.

Mr Golden said that in fact, options have become some broad that it can be confusing for young people to decide what path to take next but said guidance counsellors can support people in this regard.

Asked for advice to students awaiting results he said it is important people remember:“ Your results are not a life sentence, they are a pathway.”