Thu, 08 Sep, 2022 - 09:21

Not all biodegradable teabags will fully decompose, finds UCC study

The research, from University College Cork, compared the degradation of teabags from eight different brands commonly found on Irish shelves.
Not all biodegradable teabags will fully decompose, finds UCC study

The study focused on the sealant that bonds the tea bag and whether or not it is biodegradable.

Roisin Burke

A NEW study focusing on teabags has found that not all biodegradable teabags on the market will fully decompose.

The research, from University College Cork, compared the degradation of teabags from eight different brands commonly found on Irish shelves.

The study focused on the sealant that bonds the tea bag and whether or not it is biodegradable.

The majority of teabags on the market contain a plastic called polypropylene (PP) as a sealant.

Recently, some major Irish tea brands have started to switch to alternative materials made of plants, like cellulose or the so-called “bioplastics” like polylactic acid (PLA).

For the study, teabags were individually buried outdoors in garden soil in Cork city during 2020 and 2021 and checked periodically for one year. After a year, all teabags and their fragments were measured and visualised using a powerful microscope to look for signs of degradation.

The main findings of the study show that after 12 months in soil, teabags made of a blend of cellulose and PP (conventional plastic), the most common teabag found in supermarkets, had produced the highest number of fragments. This was expected, as plastics are known to degrade into smaller fragments called microplastics.

Interestingly, teabags made entirely of PLA (‘bioplastic’), which were marketed as completely biodegradable, were still found completely intact in soil.

However, not all teabags behaved the same and some did biodegrade in soil.

The teabags made entirely of cellulose biodegraded within three weeks, while those made from a blend of cellulose and PLA (bioplastic) biodegraded in 3.5 months. That’s because the blend contains PLA in only a very small ratio, meaning that the teabag is mostly made of cellulose which is known to degrade very fast.

The study is published in the journal Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology.

This study was part of a project funded by Ekaterra, the research was independently controlled by the author.

Read More

UCC-led research could help enable super-efficient electrical power

More in this section

Gardaí seek assistance in tracing teenager believed to have been in Mallow Gardaí seek assistance in tracing teenager believed to have been in Mallow
Garda stock Gardaí carry out search operation  in Kerry and Cork divisions 
Garda stock Man caused disturbance outside Preachers and told garda: 'I will bite your face off'
<p>The Ordination Service on Wednesday in St Fin Barre’s Cathedral is at 8pm is open to members of the public. Picture Denis Minihane.</p>

Three new priests to be ordained in Dioceses of Cork, Cloyne and Ross

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more