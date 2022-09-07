Gardaí carry out search operation  in Kerry and Cork divisions 

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) and Kerry gardaí conducted a search operation in the Kerry and Cork divisions today.

The operation was conducted by CAB Officers and Kerry gardaí, supported by the Regional Armed Response Unit, the Kerry Divisional search team, the Garda Dog Unit and the Customs Dog Unit.

The operation involved searches of 11 residential addresses and four professional searches.

It was conducted as part of an ongoing investigation commenced following a referral to the Criminal Assets Bureau by a CAB profiler attached to Killarney Garda Station.

The operation was aimed at individuals involved in the targeting of the elderly and the vulnerable on the pretence of conducting home repairs and roofing work both nationally and internationally.

The search operation resulted in the seizure of documentation, cash two Rolex watches, files relating to the purchase of properties, details of bank accounts, and designer footwear.

The operation marks a significant development in money laundering and proceeds of crime investigations being conducted by the Criminal Assets Bureau and Killarney gardaí.

The investigation into the source of funds used to acquire assets, including properties, remains ongoing.