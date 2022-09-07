Wed, 07 Sep, 2022 - 18:39

Gardaí carry out search operation  in Kerry and Cork divisions 

Gardaí carry out search operation  in Kerry and Cork divisions 

The operation involved searches of 11 residential addresses and four professional searches.

Breda Graham

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) and Kerry gardaí conducted a search operation in the Kerry and Cork divisions today.

The operation was conducted by CAB Officers and Kerry gardaí, supported by the Regional Armed Response Unit, the Kerry Divisional search team, the Garda Dog Unit and the Customs Dog Unit.

The operation involved searches of 11 residential addresses and four professional searches.

It was conducted as part of an ongoing investigation commenced following a referral to the Criminal Assets Bureau by a CAB profiler attached to Killarney Garda Station.

The operation was aimed at individuals involved in the targeting of the elderly and the vulnerable on the pretence of conducting home repairs and roofing work both nationally and internationally.

The search operation resulted in the seizure of documentation, cash two Rolex watches, files relating to the purchase of properties, details of bank accounts, and designer footwear.

The operation marks a significant development in money laundering and proceeds of crime investigations being conducted by the Criminal Assets Bureau and Killarney gardaí.

The investigation into the source of funds used to acquire assets, including properties, remains ongoing.

More in this section

judge gavel on a blue wooden background Motorist took off at 140km/h when gardaí indicated for him to stop
Man pleads guilty to breaching Sex Offenders Act Man pleads guilty to breaching Sex Offenders Act
54 new solar compacting bins installed around Cork city centre 54 new solar compacting bins installed around Cork city centre
<p>Bobby Power, missing from Waterford.</p>

Gardaí seek assistance in tracing teenager believed to have been in Mallow

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more