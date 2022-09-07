Driest and warmest August on record in Cork following heatwave

A CORK weather station recorded its driest and warmest August on record last month, according to Met Éireann’s weather statement for August 2022.

All monthly rainfall totals across the country were below their 1981-2010 long-term average (LTA) last month, the recently published statement revealed.

Percentage of monthly rainfall values ranged from 14% — a total of 12mm at Roches Point which marked the station’s driest August on record, with a record length of 18 years — to 79%, a monthly rainfall total of 104.1mm at Newport in Mayo.

Roches Point also reported the month’s highest mean temperature of 17.1C (1.7C above its LTA) which was the station’s warmest August on record.

All mean air temperatures across the country were above their LTA for the month.

Deviations from mean air temperature ranged from 0.2C (14.8C the month’s lowest mean temperature) at Malin Head in Donegal to 2.1C (17.1C the month’s highest mean temperature) at Cork Airport.

Warmest August since 1995

The weather station at Cork Airport recorded its warmest August since 1995.

The month’s highest temperature at a synoptic station was reported at Oak Park in Carlow on Friday, August 12, with a temperature of 31.7C.

This was the highest August daily maximum temperature ever recorded at a synoptic station in Ireland.

The following day, on August 13, a temperature of 32.1C was reported at the climate station in Durrow, Co Laois, which Met Éireann says is now “provisionally the highest ever August maximum temperature for Ireland”.

Heatwaves, defined as when there are five consecutive days or more with a maximum temperature over 25C, were reported at seven stations last month lasting between five and six days.

These were at Cork Airport, Moore Park near Fermoy, Shannon Airport, Phoenix Park, Dunsany in Meath, Oak Park, and Casement in Dublin.

Eleven synoptic stations broke their August maximum temperature record.

This included Cork Airport with a maximum temperature of 28.3C — the highest maximum temperature during the month of August at the station in 60 years.

Elsewhere in Cork, Moore Park broke its all-time maximum temperature record with 30.6C.

This marked the highest temperature recorded at the station in 35 years.