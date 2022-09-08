Man caused disturbance outside Preachers and told garda: 'I will bite your face off'

A drunken man who caused a disturbance outside Preachers in Cork city twice threatened a guard who arrived on the scene that, “I will bite your face off.”

Mark Murphy of 135 Comeragh Park, The Glen, pleaded guilty to public order charges including being drunk and a source of danger and engaging in threatening behaviour.

Sergeant John Kelleher said, “On Monday June 20, 2022, Garda Seán Finnegan observed a man being restrained by security staff outside Preachers Bar on Washington Street. He was acting in a very aggressive manner at the time.

“Garda Finnegan approached and enquired about the ongoing matter. His speech was slurred, his eyes were glassy and appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicant.

“On two occasions he threatened Garda Finnegan, ‘I will bite your face off.’

“There was a large group of members of the public gathered in the area observing what was taking place.”

He had previous convictions of a similar nature.

Diarmuid Kelleher, defence solicitor, said, “He has made changes to his life. It is not perfect yet.” Judge Colm Roberts said, “He still has a temper.” Mr Kelleher said, “He realised a long time ago that drink and himself don’t get along.” The judge said, “Drink does not get taken by accident.”

Mr Kelleher said the 42-year-old was off drink and had undergone treatment but that on this occasion he lapsed when he went out with friends.

Judge Roberts said it was a serious matter to say twice to a garda that he would bite his face off. Mr Kelleher said the accused was shocked when details of the evidence were read back to him.

The judge said that people who are completely intoxicated can go quickly from abuse to threat to assault and that this was the danger.

Judge Roberts imposed a ten-week prison sentence which he suspended on condition that the accused would keep the peace for the next two years.