Between jigs and reels: Cork Folk Festival returns

CORK Folk Festival returns this autumn, fully live, with four days of folk music and over 50 events from September 29 to October 2.

The festival was launched on Tuesday in St Peter’s Cork by the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Deirdre Forde who described the festival as “a great celebration of our history, our culture, and our traditions.

“The wonderful 43rd Cork Folk Festival is unique insofar as the amount of absolutely superb musicians, singers, storytelling and all that history, and I hope that it goes from strength to strength and we’ll have the benefit of enjoying it for years to come,” Cllr Forde said.

The Lord Mayor said it was wonderful to have the festival’s launch in St Peter’s Cork.

“We need these spaces where people can come, be themselves, share their creativity and benefit all of us,” she said.

Jim Walsh, the chairperson of Cork Folk Festival, said he was delighted the festival was now back to full strength.

“For the last two years because of Covid we had a blended festival, some live events, some online events, but this year it’s a full-blown festival, live all over Cork,” Mr Walsh said.

“This festival is made possible with the support of the Cork City Council Arts Committee, the Arts Council, Fáilte Ireland and MTU Cork.

“The programme includes over 150 musicians from all parts of Ireland, and a few from abroad, performing in 20 venues around the city,” he said.

The headline act this year will be singer Mary Black, accompanied by Bill Shanley, Pat Crowley, Nick Scott, Richie Buckley and Liam Bradley, with support from Gráinne Hunt, at the Cork Opera House on October 2.

Among the other highlights of the festival will be Danú, Sean Keane, Matt Molloy, North Cregg, Jimmy Crowley, Fiddlesticks, Clare Sands, Gals at Play, Matt Cranitch, Jackie Daly, and a celebration of Sliabh Luachra.

The festival line-up also includes a Music Network Tour featuring Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh, Mark Redmond and Cormac De Barra and Frankie Gavin and Catherine McHugh.

See https://www.corkfolkfestival.com/