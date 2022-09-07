Wed, 07 Sep, 2022 - 18:02

Watch: New video showcases local training schemes

Taking footage from each LTI across Cork City and county, covering courses offering IT skills, music, culinary skills, sports and recreation, horticulture, healthcare, and more, the video is a fast-paced two minutes and 30 seconds, all set to the Frank and Walters classic ‘After All’.
Denis Leamy, CEO, Cork ETB, speaking at the launch of the Local Training Initative promotional video by Cork ETB which took place at Cork Academy of Music. Picture Denis Minihane.

Donal O’Keeffe

A new promotional video has been launched to advertise Local Training Initiatives (LTIs) in Cork City and county, showcasing the various development opportunities that are available to young people.

LTI courses are run in conjunction with local community organisations and provide flexible training opportunities for unemployed people, primarily aged between 18-35 years.

Eamon O’Brien, community development officer at Cork College of FET, Bishopstown Campus, said the video had come about as a means of promoting the availability of LTIs across Cork City and county.

“We decided that the best way to get the message out to our target audience would be through a video to promote the various types of LTIs being sponsored through the Cork College of FET, Bishopstown Campus,” Mr O’Brien told The Echo.

“This short film is for all our local training initiatives, which cover everything from music to health to sports, horticulture, all of those, and it’s the first time that we’ve managed to put it all together in a cohesive, short piece, with good, punchy music behind it from the Frank and Walters, and hopefully we’ll be able to get the word out there, to our target audience, to showcase who we are and what we do.”

Chief Executive of the Cork Education and Training Board Denis Leamy said the video showcased the work of LTIs across the city and county.

“The film displays all the work that supports young people into training and looking at different options for the lifelong learning journey and displays the excellent work that is happening right across Cork City and county,” said Mr Leamy.

