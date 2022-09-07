Motorist took off at 140km/h when gardaí indicated for him to stop

A young motorist took off at a speed of 140 kilometres per hour in an area governed by an 80-kilometre limit when gardaí indicated for him to stop.

Ludvik Ingvarsson of Ros Ard, Upper Glanmire, County Cork, pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of cannabis and a separate count of dangerous driving.

Inspector James Hallahan outlined the background to the incident which occurred at Ballinure, County Cork, on January 4.

“Gardaí on mobile patrol observed the car being driven at 100 km per hour. Blue lights and siren were activated to indicate for him to stop.

“However, he ignored this and took off at a speed of 140 km per hour in the 80 km zone.

“He overtook a vehicle on a bend on a continuous white line and then left the main road and drove down a narrow single-lane country road at 90 kms per hour. He had no insurance and no tax,” Inspector Hallahan said.

When the driver was checked for intoxicants it was found that he had cannabis in his system.

Emmet Boyle defence barrister pointed to what he described as the absence of relevant previous convictions and the defendant’s cooperation after the initial driving.

Judge Marian O’Leary imposed fines totalling €900 on the 23-year-old and disqualified him from driving for two years. That was in respect of dangerous driving, drug driving and having no insurance.