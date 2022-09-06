Bench warrant issued for man late to court after falling asleep on the bus

A 52-year-old motorist facing sentencing in court fell asleep twice on the day that his case was to proceed – including once in the courtroom.

First, he had a bench warrant issued for his arrest because of his late arrival in court to face the case as he had fallen asleep on the bus from Fermoy to Cork.

Defence solicitor, Joseph Cuddigan, asked for the bench warrant for Albert Gregory to be withdrawn when the accused arrived in the afternoon for his case which had been listed for the morning at Cork District Court.

Mr Cuddigan explained that the accused would have been on time but that he fell asleep on the bus and that nobody realised until much later that he was on the bus when it parked at the bus station on Parnell Place.

When Albert Gregory did come to court he had to wait for the matter to be called in the afternoon. He was sitting in the public area of the courtroom and his name had to be called a number of times as it appeared that he had fallen asleep again.

Judge Colm Roberts agreed to withdraw the bench warrant issued earlier in the day.

The judge said the motorist had “an atrocious record” and banned him from driving for ten years and jailed him for three months for driving without insurance.

Judge Colm Roberts imposed a total sentence of five months on Albert Gregory who lives at an apartment on Connolly Street, Fermoy, County Cork, and suspended the last two months of that sentence.

“It gives me no pleasure to send him to prison but he is the author of his own misfortune,” Judge Roberts said.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said at Cork District Court that the incident occurred on August 20.

“Gardaí approached him at Wellington Road and as they did, he ran back to his car and drove away,” Sgt Lyons said.

Judge Roberts said the accused had previous convictions for driving without insurance but continued to drive despite disqualifications.

Joseph Cuddigan, solicitor, said, “He got the bus this time.” Judge Roberts said, “That is about the best that can be said.”