Tue, 06 Sep, 2022 - 09:32

Cork man (48) receives 11-year driving ban after 12th conviction for driving without insurance

Garda Rory Fogarty testified that on February 2 he stopped Mark Wolfe of 15 Glen Trasna Court, The Glen, Cork, and it emerged that he was driving without licence or insurance.

Liam Heylin

A 48-year-old motorist has been banned from driving for eleven years after he was convicted of driving without insurance for the twelfth time.

The defendant has 111 previous convictions. Nine of those were for driving without a licence and eleven were for driving without insurance.

Michael Quinlan, defence solicitor, said, “He is 48 years old. He did something he realises he should not have done.” 

Judge Marian O’Leary imposed a prison sentence of six months on Wolfe and disqualified him from driving for the next eleven years.

