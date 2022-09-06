Man jailed for six months after leaving Cork filling station without paying for €60 worth of diesel

FILLING a car with €60 worth of diesel and driving off without paying for it resulted in a motorist being jailed for six months.

Judge Colm Roberts said that even though it was not a large theft the matter was made more serious by virtue of the defendant’s previous convictions.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said Edward O’Donoghue, 30, of Cork Simon Community, drove into Circle K on Commons Road and drove off with diesel for which no payment had been made.

Sgt. Lyons said the accused had 86 previous convictions including nine for theft and was already serving a total jail term of 13 months.

Judge Roberts imposed a jail term of ten months with the last four months suspended at Cork District Court.