Tue, 06 Sep, 2022 - 09:18

Man jailed for six months after leaving Cork filling station without paying for €60 worth of diesel

Judge Colm Roberts imposed a jail term of ten months with the last four months suspended at Cork District Court
Man jailed for six months after leaving Cork filling station without paying for €60 worth of diesel

At the start of 2022, fuel prices remain close to the highest levels ever recorded.

Liam Heylin

FILLING a car with €60 worth of diesel and driving off without paying for it resulted in a motorist being jailed for six months.

Judge Colm Roberts said that even though it was not a large theft the matter was made more serious by virtue of the defendant’s previous convictions.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said Edward O’Donoghue, 30, of Cork Simon Community, drove into Circle K on Commons Road and drove off with diesel for which no payment had been made.

Sgt. Lyons said the accused had 86 previous convictions including nine for theft and was already serving a total jail term of 13 months.

Judge Roberts imposed a jail term of ten months with the last four months suspended at Cork District Court.

More in this section

INTO Executive recommends acceptance of pay offer INTO Executive recommends acceptance of pay offer
Budget will help to 'alleviate pressure' on households and businesses in terms of energy costs, Taoiseach says  Budget will help to 'alleviate pressure' on households and businesses in terms of energy costs, Taoiseach says 
judge gavel on a blue wooden background Verbal abuse 'undermines the standing of An Garda Síochána in public', judge says
cork courtcourts#courts
Cork man (48) receives 11-year driving ban after 12th conviction for driving without insurance

Cork man (48) receives 11-year driving ban after 12th conviction for driving without insurance

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more