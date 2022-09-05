Mon, 05 Sep, 2022 - 20:03

INTO Executive recommends acceptance of pay offer

An online ballot of the membership will take place from Thursday, 22 September to Wednesday, 28 September.
John Driscoll, president of the Irish National Teachers' Organisation. Photograph Moya Nolan.

Echo reporter

The Central Executive Committee of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) have met to discuss the latest pay offer from the government.

43,000 members of the union are to be balloted and are being recommended to accept the deal.

An online ballot of the membership will take place from Thursday, 22 September to Wednesday, 28 September. The result will be announced shortly thereafter.

Commenting on the decision of the CEC, INTO President John Driscoll said:

“Our members are living through an incredibly difficult cost of living crisis. It was absolutely the right decision to trigger the review clause of Building Momentum, in light of the impact of spiralling inflation on workers' ability to make ends meet. 

"After prolonged and intensive negotiations, we finally have proposals we can recommend, which our key negotiators believe are the best available at this time. 

"I am urging all INTO members to support this deal by voting yes in order to secure the salary increases that have been negotiated. 

"This union will continue working to support our members, who like all workers have been struggling for the last year.” 

