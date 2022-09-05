Mon, 05 Sep, 2022 - 18:18

Verbal abuse 'undermines the standing of An Garda Síochána in public', judge says

Judge Colm Roberts said at Cork District Court, “It undermines the standing of An Garda Síochána in public so it is a serious societal issue.” 
Verbal abuse 'undermines the standing of An Garda Síochána in public', judge says

Judge Colm Roberts said at Cork District Court, “It undermines the standing of An Garda Síochána in public so it is a serious societal issue.” Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

The verbal abuse of a member of An Garda Síochána is a serious matter for society as it could undermine the standing of gardaí in public.

Judge Colm Roberts said at Cork District Court, “It undermines the standing of An Garda Síochána in public so it is a serious societal issue.” 

Frank Buttimer solicitor suggested that the public could take confidence in the fact that the gardaí would not accept that type of conduct and would arrest those who engage in it. The judge said this was another way of viewing it.

The case against 19-year-old Evan Crean of St Colmcille’s Road, Gurranabraher, Cork, was being dealt with when these comments were made. Crean pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour. Gardaí were investigating the unauthorised taking of a vehicle and approached Evan Crean in relation to the matter, Sergeant Pat Lyons said. The teenager verbally abused the gardaí using the words, ‘c***’ and ‘w***er’.

That was on March 30. 

Earlier incident

In an earlier incident on March 4 the same defendant was seen driving a black Honda Civic and gardaí indicated with blue lights and siren for the accused to stop at Knockpogue Avenue but he took off driving dangerously at a time when schoolchildren were present. He was not insured to drive the car.

The solicitor said the accused was maturing now, not least because he and his partner have a child.

Judge Roberts said, “The difficulty is he has convictions, he has no insurance, no licence and he is driving dangerously. That really causes me difficulty in relation to the options.” 

Judge Roberts imposed various sentences – the longest custodial term being two months – and he also imposed a six-month suspended jail term. The judge indicated these sentences and said the matters would be finalised formally on Wednesday, September 7, at Cork District Court.

More in this section

Irish Distillers announce €250 million investment plan for new distillery in Midleton  Irish Distillers announce €250 million investment plan for new distillery in Midleton 
Essential water works will lead to closure of sections of some Cork city roads this week Essential water works will lead to closure of sections of some Cork city roads this week
Rossfield Estate incident Principal pays tribute to 18-year-old killed with siblings in Dublin incident
<p>Garth Brooks is due to play five concerts in Dublin’s Croke Park stadium over the course of 10 days, with the first starting this Friday.</p>

One-off stage being built for Garth Brooks five-day concert ‘extravaganza’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more