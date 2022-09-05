Verbal abuse 'undermines the standing of An Garda Síochána in public', judge says

The verbal abuse of a member of An Garda Síochána is a serious matter for society as it could undermine the standing of gardaí in public.

Judge Colm Roberts said at Cork District Court, “It undermines the standing of An Garda Síochána in public so it is a serious societal issue.”

Frank Buttimer solicitor suggested that the public could take confidence in the fact that the gardaí would not accept that type of conduct and would arrest those who engage in it. The judge said this was another way of viewing it.

The case against 19-year-old Evan Crean of St Colmcille’s Road, Gurranabraher, Cork, was being dealt with when these comments were made. Crean pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour. Gardaí were investigating the unauthorised taking of a vehicle and approached Evan Crean in relation to the matter, Sergeant Pat Lyons said. The teenager verbally abused the gardaí using the words, ‘c***’ and ‘w***er’.

That was on March 30.

Earlier incident

In an earlier incident on March 4 the same defendant was seen driving a black Honda Civic and gardaí indicated with blue lights and siren for the accused to stop at Knockpogue Avenue but he took off driving dangerously at a time when schoolchildren were present. He was not insured to drive the car.

The solicitor said the accused was maturing now, not least because he and his partner have a child.

Judge Roberts said, “The difficulty is he has convictions, he has no insurance, no licence and he is driving dangerously. That really causes me difficulty in relation to the options.”

Judge Roberts imposed various sentences – the longest custodial term being two months – and he also imposed a six-month suspended jail term. The judge indicated these sentences and said the matters would be finalised formally on Wednesday, September 7, at Cork District Court.