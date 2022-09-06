Tue, 06 Sep, 2022 - 07:00

Rebel City Distillery gets chance to exhibit to almost 300,000 at Ploughing Championships

Rebel City Distillery is a craft distillery located in the Cork Docklands in the former Ford factory where Robert and Bhagya Barrett produce Maharani Gin and have recently launched Ireland’s only absinthe.
Rebel City Distillery will be one of 31 small/micro businesses across the country, supported by their Local Enterprise Office to exhibit in the Local Enterprise Village. Pic: Brian Lougheed

John Bohane

CORK City business Rebel City Distillery will exhibit to almost 300,000 people at the annual National Ploughing Championships later this month as part of the Local Enterprise Village.

Their visitor centre opened in July 2022, and they will add a Spirits School later in the year, with a blended whiskey to follow in the latter half of 2023.

Speaking ahead of the event Mr Barrett said: 

“We are excited to have the opportunity to exhibit at the National Ploughing Championships, which is a great opportunity to showcase our distillery and our brands.”

Head of Enterprise at LEO Cork City, Dr Niall O’Keeffe, outlined what a significant opportunity this is for these businesses.

“They will be getting the chance to tell their story and sell their product/service to a massive new audience,” he said.

